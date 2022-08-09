Bunbury Mail

Federal Court of Australia dismisses Friends of Gelorup Corridor's bid to stop Bunbury Outer Ring Road

Jemillah Dawson
By Jemillah Dawson
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:02am, first published 2:24am
Idle: Main Roads equipment sat temporarily idle after a federal court injunction was put on the southern section of the Bunbury Outer Ring Road on August 5. Picture: David Bailey.

A Federal Court injunction to stop the construction of the southern section of the Bunbury Outer Ring Road has failed.

