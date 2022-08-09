Bunbury Mail

EPA extends public consultation on South32 proposed expansion

Updated August 9 2022 - 4:16am, first published 3:56am
Expansion: South32 have applied to expand its mining area at maintenance work at its Worsley refinery.

The public have an extra two weeks to comment on an environmental review of a proposed expansion by South32 at its mining activities in Peel and the South West.

