The public have an extra two weeks to comment on an environmental review of a proposed expansion by South32 at its mining activities in Peel and the South West.
The proposal involves clearing up to more than 7,000 hectares of native vegetation as well as two river crossings over Hotham River.
The new proposal is for the:
The Environmental Protection Authority is currently assessing the proposal and an eight week public feedback on its review is currently underway.
However, the EPA has determined that the documents should be made available for an additional two weeks from 16 August 2022.
EPA Chair Professor Matthew Tonts said the volume of review documents, combined with the need to understand the unique biodiversity and complex cumulative impacts of proposals in the Northern Jarrah Forest, justified the decision to extend the consultation.
"The complexity of the environmental impact assessment means there are nearly 4700 pages of documents to review," he said.
"Taking the unusual step to grant additional time for feedback will ensure fair and constructive input to the EPA process."
The proposal includes the continued operations and expansion of the existing mining area and the development of a bauxite transport corridor at the Boddington Bauxite Mine, as well as contingency mining and maintenance activities at the Worsley Refinery.
Professor Matthew Tonts said the proponent was fully supportive of the extra consultation.
The additional two-week consultation will be open from 16-29 August on the EPA's Consultation Hub.
Stakeholders who have already made a submission do not need to do so again. Duplicates will not be considered.
