As the heavy earth moving equipment carries on clearing land at Gelorup, a group of men and women came together on Sunday to renew their commitment to the environment.
Advertisement
Main Roads began clearing land on August 1, for the 10-kilometre stretch of highway that would join up with the central and northern sections of the Bunbury Outer Ring Road.
The women photographed on Sunday will be revealing their hopes to the Bunbury Mail in this week's edition on Wednesday.
Non-profit group, The Friends of the Gelorup Corridor has been fighting against the specific section of the road since funding for it was announced in 2018.
The group says its main concern is the environmental impact, particularly the future of the critically endangered western ringtail possum and endangered black cockatoo and minnow.
On Monday August 15, Fremantle man Richard Arapolu chained himself to machinery in a bid to prevent works at the Bussell Highway site.
A petition to save the Black Cockatoos was presented to Parliament last week and this is important habitat they rely on with their numbers in rapid decline due to clearing.
Capel Shire Councillor Rosina Mogg has supported calls to protect the Gelorup Forest Corridor, and yesterday had her car tyres slashed.
The South West Forest Defenders said protesters have remained peaceful at all times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.