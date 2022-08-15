It was a wet and muddy weekend of footy for round 19 of the South West Football League.
The 2021 premiers travelled to Harvey to take on the Bulls on Sunday.
With only three rounds to go, Harvey have been pushing to reach the finals and a grand scalp would have been handy.
It wasn't meant to be as the Hawks kept the home side scoreless in the first quarter.
As the teams changed ends, so did the momentum as it was the Hawks turn to remain scoreless in the second term.
The Bulls went into half time five points in front of Hawks.
Augusta Margaret River outscored Harvey in the third quarter with four goals to the Bulls' two.
The Hawks went into the last term 10 points in front and kept the momentum going.
A five goal haul by the Hawks to the Bulls solitary major, meant the 2021 premiers won by 37 points.
Michael Bennell starred for the Bulls with four goals, while Harry Taylor and Mitchell Gerrans kicked four and three goals for the Hawks.
The final score was 6.4.40 to 11.11.77.
It will be a top of the table clash in round 20 when Augusta Margaret River host South Bunbury.
The Bulls and HBL will have a bye.
It was a low scoring and narrow loss when HBL hosted Carey Park in round 19.
Carey Park were dominant in the first quarter, kicking four goals to HBL's one.
HBL were able to narrow the margin in the second term with one goal while Carey Park failed to score.
Carey Park had the opportunity to stamp their ground on the game in the third quarter with three more scoring shots but only managed to kick six behinds.
The weather must of been wrecking havoc on the field in the last term as both teams failed to score a goal.
The final score was 3.10.28 to 4.9.33.
Carey Park has the chance for two wins in a row when they take on Eaton in round 20.
South Bunbury was able to get a full game ahead of second placed Hawks with a win over Donnybrook.
The conditions were difficult as Hands Oval was nearly transformed into a swamp.
Donnybrook were able to get the better start to the match, with two goals in the first quarter while South Bunbury just kicked one.
The lead changed in the second term when Donnybrook kicked just two behinds, while South Bunbury kicked one goal and four behinds.
South Bunbury were able to take control of the match in the third quarter with two goals to Donnybrook's one.
The last quarter was much of the same as South Bunbury kicked three goals and four behinds, to Donnybrook's one.
The final score was 7.11.53 to 4.5.29.
Bunbury was able to show off their dominance with a comfortable win over Eaton on Sunday.
The Bulldogs kicked four goals in the first quarter while Eaton scored just two behinds.
Bunbury did slow down in the second term with just three behinds, while Eaton kicked two majors.
Goals didn't come easy for either team in the third quarter as Bunbury kicked one goal three and Eaton kicked one goal four.
Five goals in the last term by Bunbury gave them a percentage boost at the end of the match.
The final score was 10.13.73 to 3.8.26.
Bunbury will have an interesting challenge when they take on Donnybrook in the Peter Bettie Cup.
Busselton will be keen to hold onto their fourth position on the ladder when they play Collie in round 20.
There were just two matches in the women's division in round 19.
Carey Park were able to nudge in front of HBL by just one point.
The final score was 0.2.2 to 0.3.3.
While no goals were scored in the Saturday match, the Bunbury v Eaton match saw 13 goals.
Unfortunately the goals were not spread across two teams, as Bunbury dominated the match.
The final score was 13.20.98 to 0.0.0
