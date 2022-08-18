A night to celebrate the return of live music will be held at the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre on August 27.
Bunbury's 14-time WA country music award winner Codee-Lee will headline the free concert and will show off her new single On the Run.
"I am so excited to get back on stage, we have worked so hard to make the show happen, the band is ready to play and we are ready to do what we do best, entertain," she said.
Codee-Lee will be joined by South West artist Ray Jones for a jam-packed evening after a tumultuous few years for the industry.
"Artists are still continuing to struggle from the effects of the pandemic. We are still trying to find our feet and shows like this allow us to play our songs again," Codee-Lee said.
Featuring her award-winning songs like Who I Am, Roll on into Town and Boy From Idaho the full band show is sure to bring that country magic to town for one night only.
The free concert is on Saturday, August 27 from 6:30pm in the BREC Cube.
For more details visit https://www.bunburyentertainment.com/whats-on/codee-lee-single launch-party/
The new single is Available for pre-save/sale on August 26.
