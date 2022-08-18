Bunbury Mail
Bunbury artist Codee-Lee will host free concert at BREC

Updated August 18 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:25am
Concert: Bunbury's country music star Codee-Lee will be performing a free concert at BREC. Picture: Supplied.

A night to celebrate the return of live music will be held at the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre on August 27.

