Bunbury Senior High School year 12 students braved the cold recently in an effort to raise awareness and help for people who are homeless.
Year 12 prefects Molly Mayne and Alanah Gardiner decided to organised 291 care packages which were donations from the school and surrounding community.
The packages have essential items that might help make life a little easier for someone who is homeless.
The pair also organised a student sleep out, where they were allowed one sleeping bag and the clothes they were wearing for a night on the school's balcony.
Alanah said it was definitely a good experience.
"We also had someone walk through with cans on their feet to mimic the sounds of what it's like out in the town with people walking past," she said.
The students also had guest talks from community groups such as The Salvation Army, Anglicare, In Town Centre and Accordwest.
A little bit can go along way for a homeless person- Student Molly Mayne
Alanah said she learnt that the statistics about the homeless were not a reflection of the issue.
"They are not only based on people who are visibly homeless, but there are so many more people who are couch surfing, living in cars or not living in their own home," she said.
"There was lots of information on where to refer someone or yourself to get help if you are having trouble at home."
Molly said it was great to help the community and school be aware about the effects of homeless and howbring in one can or packet of food could make a huge difference.
"A little bit can go along way for a homeless person," she said.
"It was definitely an eye opening experience."
Alanah said the event taught students that even young people could be homeless.
"It was interesting to learn how easy it is for someone to fall into homelessness if enough of the factors happen," she said.
"You might not know that one of your friends could be homeless or at risk of homelessness - it is definitely an eye opener for us."
The school will donate the care packages to the service providers that spoke to the students.
