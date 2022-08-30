Suzette Vinci has been involved in farming her whole life.
The Bunbury local was originally from Kirup, where she grew up on her family orchard and cattle farm.
"It was a really great lifestyle, but very full on," Ms Vinci said.
Ms Vinci has two teenage children and has been living in Bunbury for more than 20 years while her children attended school in the area.
While currently out of farming, she continues to bring local produce to a wide area in the South West region including Busselton, Bunbury, Cowaramup, Dunsborough, Margaret River, Vasse and even Fremantle.
"With my farming history, I had a long list of farm contacts I wanted to continue to support.
"I try to support local artisans as well, I just really value people buying good quality produce," Ms Vinci said.
One of these regular farmers is her sister Deanna Fuja, who grows stone fruit in Donnybrook.
"All of the cousins and nieces and nephews get involved, it's a family thing for sure," she said.
Down South Farm Fresh makes eating locally easy, with a business model that sees fruit and veggie boxes delivered to the customer's front door.
"A lot of people said how hard it was to get good stone fruit in Margaret River, which inspired the idea."
The pandemic saw an increase in deliveries, and while this has slowed slightly, Ms Vinci said she has a strong clientele.
"All my regular customers are fabulous, I really enjoy catching up with them."
Ms Vinci said her job also saw her regularly travelling around the region and enjoying the small towns along the way.
"It's really good to get out and about and go to the farms.
"This year we even got to pick some of the produce ourselves," she said.
After scoping out the interest for produce boxes in Fremantle, Ms Vinci had found herself a new clientele in the city.
"A lot of people in Fremantle shared the same values and wanted to eat fresh and locally.
"The cafe I sell at, Kerfuffle, has been super supportive and like-minded," she said.
Ms Vinci said the costs of running her business had been higher in recent months, but she didnt' want burden farmers with this.
"It's happening to every business, not just me.
"I don't like to negotiate with farmers, what they ask for is what they get."
Ms Vinci said there was a lot to look forward to as summer arrives, including subscription boxes.
"Stone fruits and cherries are my favourites, I'll have a favourite and then something new comes into season.
"I really love everything I sell."
