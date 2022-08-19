How to choose the best digital banking platform for your business

How to choose the best digital banking platform for your business

Over the years, digital banking has been the current trend and one of the crucial considerations if you want to ensure your business maintains a competitive edge. Consumers and businesses benefit from the integration of technology in several ways.

Selecting the best digital banking platform for your business can be challenging. The right one will help ensure your organisation's operations flow efficiently. Therefore, finding one that can meet your organisation's specific banking needs is critical.

If your business mainly sells products or services online, it's crucial to have a reliable payment gateway that works seamlessly with a digital banking platform. Among the available options, Stripe or Airwallex may be choices. With this in mind, knowing the Airwallex and Stripe fees would be a good starting point to choose which one would be best for your business.

A closer look at a digital banking platform

In layman's terms, a digital banking platform plays a critical role by enabling a traditional bank to transition into a digital bank. The platform primarily allows the digitisation of bank operations in three ways. All of these play a crucial role in streamlining an organisation's operations on the financial aspect.

A digital banking platform allows banks to offer highly engaging omnichannel banking experiences and personalised consumer products. It also brings along the modernisation of legacy IT infrastructure, digitises and automates business processes, and combines channels and customer data.



Additionally, a digital banking platform enables banks to connect their ecosystem via an application programming interface (API) and capitalise on open banking opportunities.

Choosing a digital banking platform for your company

When you want to improve the daily operations of your business, a reliable digital banking platform is crucial. That said, here are ways to choose the best digital banking platform for your business:

1. Know if the platform is capable of executing cutting-edge digital initiatives

A standout digital banking platform should respond quickly to consumers' constantly changing needs. A digital banking platform must be adaptable to launch digital products and services with variations for the target audience.



The latter is accomplished by managing fees, commission splits, and other protocols within the digital banking platform. The platform should also allow the creation of more complex digital banking solutions such as mobile wallets.

2. Determine if the platform offers an omnichannel customer experience

Consumers expect a seamless digital experience across multiple channels as the digital and physical worlds merge. It's crucial to remember that omnichannel is more than just offering various accessibility channels. It also involves delivering consistent, top-notch customer service regardless of the starting point of the interaction.

When you have an omnichannel platform, you can centrally orchestrate client interactions across multiple touch points. It essentially acts as the central hub through which client data courses, ensuring a complete view of the customer. Consider it a convenient way to streamline all the crucial operations and processes.

3. Examine the platform's level of security

A reliable digital banking platform should have a superior level of security. Doing so ensures that data isn't jeopardised, especially given the rise in cybersecurity threats.



Remember that data breaches and leaks are common these days, and it's critical to know that you're on a secure platform. Hence, if the digital banking platform carries out data encryption, you'll have peace of mind knowing your corporate data is safe.

4. Assess if the platform allows for seamless integration with other applications

If you're running a business nowadays, it's crucial to have a backup plan. Generally, it's no longer advisable to depend on only one platform. Therefore, the ideal digital banking platform should readily accommodate the capability to integrate with other enterprises. It should do so seamlessly, and you can continue to use the older platforms while incorporating any future enterprises.

The primary goal of a digital banking platform is to run seamlessly over a wide network of services. The goal is to be independent of how traditional banks operate and to give their clients full digital banking services. The capability to readily integrate with other platforms ensures better growth in the long term.

5. Verify if the platform delivers open banking capability

Open banking typically entails plug-and-play products, with clients having the final say in selecting the best. When selecting a suitable digital platform, it's critical to consider an open banking scheme. The ideal platform should be equipped to navigate the API economy, with features such as API management, API gateway, and client authentication, to name a few.

Furthermore, the digital banking platform should be capable of seamlessly integrating with other banks and ecosystem partners to deliver valuable services via open APIs. Some of the typical examples include insurance, bank account aggregation, and remittances, to name a few. Try to think of the right ones that work best with your organisation.

6. Confirm if instant payments are accepted

Efficient money transfers are integral when doing business in this digital age. When it comes to making payments, a trustworthy digital banking platform can help. When a platform is incapable of making quick payments, it's unable to fulfil its purpose, and it's clear that it's time to look for a reliable one.



Choose the best digital banking platform where payments are processed quickly yet straightforwardly to improve overall operations.

Final thoughts