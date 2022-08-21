Many migrants who find themselves a new home in Bunbury don't know anyone, don't know much about the culture and English is not their first language.
So how do you navigate becoming part of the community, finding friends and getting a job?
Advertisement
The new program from Volunteer South West called Engage aims to help new migrants do just that.
Program organiser Susanne Hamersley said it was designed for migrants who have been in Australia for less than five years.
They will find out your skills and interests and align you with a not-for-profit organisation to do some volunteering.
"So they can gain a referee, build confidence, learn about Australian culture, how the Australian workplace looks like, building a network and strength and courage to find a place in their new home and community," Ms Hamersley said.
She said by going through the volunteer route, it then led to people gaining paid employment.
Volunteer South West participant Widi Farrow said becoming a volunteer changed her life.
In 2018, Ms Farrow's husband passed away and she suddenly found herself all alone.
But after coming into contact with the Bunbury Multicultural Group and then Volunteer South West, life started looking up for Ms Farrow.
"When I meet migrants I encourage them to volunteer also," she said.
"I talk about the benefits because they think its a waste of time because its not paid.
"But if you can't get a job, then volunteering will help you get a paid job.
"Its hard because sometimes your qualifications gained overseas isn't recognised in Australia because of the different standard."
Ms Hamersley also said there was benefits to the organisations involved too.
"We help them with the onboarding process with the person and help them to improve their process and make it inclusive and diverse," she said.
Ms Hamersley said many organisations want to become more multicultural and inclusive but don't know how and that is where having a migrant volunteer could help.
The program is funded by the Department of Social Services and supported by Volunteering WA and will run for 12 months.
There will be a launch of the program on August 30 from 5pm at the Bunbury Museum and Heritage Centre.
Advertisement
The launch will allow people to find out more about the program as well as registering their interest.
For more information contact Susanne at programs@volunteersouthwest.org.au
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.