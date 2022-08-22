The Southwest Irish Community Group Inc have been successful in gaining an events grant from the City of Bunbury.
The group made an application for a St Patrick's Day Festival which will run from March 17-19.
The Mail first spoke with the group in February 2021 about how they wanted to bring together people with Irish blood, relatives as well as people who love the Irish culture.
"It's to connect people, promote Irish culture and have a good time doing it," Chairperson Ronan O'Mara said.
Formal membership with the group was launched at its Christmas in July dinner.
Group secretary Peggy Maguire said they had an enthusiastic uptake of membership from the local Southwest community.
"Plans are already underway for the family friendly festival and we hope to offer a fantastic week of showcasing Irish culture with a Gaelic football tournament, live Irish music and various workshops held throughout the weekend," she said.
For anyone who would like to become a member, sponsor, volunteer or would just like more information, check out the Southwest Irish Community Group Inc Facebook page or contact us at our email: secretary.swicg@gmail.com
