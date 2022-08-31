Bunbury Mail

Bunbury teenager Bel Dabic to represent Australia at Virtus Oceania Asia Games in Brisbane

August 31 2022 - 12:00am
Bunbury teenager Bel Dabic makes the national team for 2022 Virtus Oceania Asia Games. Picture supplied.

Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School student Bel Dabic has been named in the Australian swimming team for the 2022 Virtus Oceania Asia Games in Brisbane.

