Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School student Bel Dabic has been named in the Australian swimming team for the 2022 Virtus Oceania Asia Games in Brisbane.
The Virtus Oceania Asia Games is an event in the Oceania Asia region for elite athletes with intellectual impairment.
Sport Inclusion Australia made the announcement which sees a mix of Paralympic, World Championship and Commonwealth Games representatives alongside 21 swimmers making their Virtus debut compete.
The Mail first reported on Bel when she competed in the Australian Age Swimming Championships in May 2022.
Bel, a Year 9 Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School student, was recorded as fastest among the four other female athletes in the 50m and 100m freestyle, and 100m backstroke events in her s19 category.
The new category s19 is for multi-class swimming athletes with High Functioning Autism.
The Virtus Oceania Games will run from 5-11 November in Brisbane.
Bel said she was feeling very overwhelmed and excited about the selection.
"I love swimming," she said.
"I am proud to represent my country and also to be swimming in a team with some very talented swimmers that have previously made the olympic and commonwealth games and even some world record holders.
"I hope I can inspire others to be part of a team or a club and be in sport and to not let your challenges beat you down. In my (Bunbury) swimming club there are lots of people that support me and encourage me and that makes me feel happy."
Bunbury Swimming Club president Andrew said the club were "extremely proud of Bel".
"Bel's selection for an Australia team at the Virtus Games marks a golden period at Bunbury Swimming Club where we have had three past and current swimmers from Bunbury Swimming Club being selected for Australian Swimming teams in the past year," he said.
"Our former club captain Kyle Lee (now training in Perth) represented Australia at the World Championships in Budapest gaining two top ten finishes in Open Water Swimming events.
"Alex Saffy (now training at the AIS in Canberra) won bronze at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira Portugal and silver at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in the 100 m Butterfly S10 category.
"Bel now follows in Alex and Kyle's footsteps as she embarks on an international swimming career of her own.
"Bunbury Swimming Club aims to provide a competitive swimming pathway for local swimmers and we are just so proud that as a club we have been able to fulfil our aim and provide a pathway for these remarkable local athletes to turn their swimming dreams into a reality."
Bel is one of four Autistic females selected in the II3 category, and the only swimmer from WA on the team.
Bel is swimming in an open age category which means as a 15 year old she could be racing against adults.
The II3 category Autism is without intellectual impairment but recognises similarities in the challenges being involved in sports programs and the importance of sport being used as a medium for community involvement and inclusion.
