Emergency services are battling a house fire in Australind.
The blaze at the property on the corner of Rothesay Crescent and Old Coast Road was reported at 11.15am on Monday.
A nearby resident said construction workers across the road noticed the smoke and called for help.
She said it was an old family home.
The fire was resulting in smoke being blown in a westerly direction across Old Coast Road and the Department of Fire and Emergency Services warned drivers to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
