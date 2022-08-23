With just two weeks to go, every game matters after Eaton won by three points over Carey Park in the South West Football League.
For two bottom half of the ladder teams, it was a tight match for the whole four quarters.
Both teams kicked three goals in the first term and Carey Park were able to edge out in front at half time by just four points.
Third quarter saw Eaton kick two goals and six behinds which put them in the lead by two points at the last break.
Both teams went into the last term eager for the four points as they both kicked two majors each.
While Eaton were inaccurate with 15 behinds, it was the sheer amount of scoring shots that helped them with the win.
Five goals from Eaton's Joel Houghton was also a highlight for the Boomers.
The final score was 10.15.75 to 11.6.72.
Eaton currently sit on seventh position on the ladder and one game behind both Harvey and Donnybrook.
Everything would need to go Eaton's way for them to jump up to fifth and play finals.
Including winning against current fourth placed Busselton in round 21 and then HBL in round 22.
In other league matches, the 2021 premiers made sure they remained on top of the ladder, even by just percentage when they faced second place South Bunbury.
The Augusta Margaret River Hawks started well with two goals in the first quarter while South Bunbury only scored three behinds.
The change of ends saw South Bunbury kick into gear and kick five goals to the Hawks' three and went into half time just one point behind.
The Hawks edged further out in front in the third quarter with two goals to South Bunbury's one.
The last term was a similar arm wrestle as the Hawks kicked another two goals to South Bunbury's one.
The final score was 9.8.62 to 7.8.50.
Busselton demolished Collie by 118 points to give the Magpies a percentage boost.
Liam Creighton and Jed Kemp kicked four goals each while Collie's Jayce Fontana was the only multiple goal kicker for the Eagles.
The final score was 20.18.138 to 3.2.20.
It was the battle for the Peter Betti Cup for the final league match of the round between Bunbury and Donnybrook.
Bunbury should have won by a larger margin with six more scoring opportunities but finished with 13 behinds.
Donnybrook were slow to start with no score in the first quarter, but kicked five goals in the last term to try and overtake Bunbury.
It wasn't enough for the Dons as the final score was 10.13.73 to 10.7.67.
It was a tight match again when Eaton and Carey Park played in the women's division.
Carey Park dominated the possessions in the first quarter, but couldn't make the most the of their scoring opportunities with five behinds.
Eaton were able to stay in touch with Carey Park in the second term with one goal and the Panthers only kicked one major as well.
The third quarter was Eaton's downfall as they kicked one goal four and Carey Park kicked three goals three.
Eaton were consistent as they kicked one more goal in the last quarter while Carey Park ensured the win one goal and three points.
The final score was 3.5.23 to 5.12.42.
Carey Park look set to play finals as they currently sit in sixth position behind South Bunbury who has withdrawn from the season.
The Panthers will have a tough match in round 21 against third placed Harvey but will have a chance to get to 32 points if they win against HBL.
The other women's matches saw Bunbury win by 17 points over Donnybrook.
Bunbury's Charity Ryder had a great match with three goals.
The Harvey Bulls were able to boost their percentage when they played Dunsborough.
Four of the Bulls players kicked three goals each to add to its 16 goal total.
Dunsborough managed to get a small score on the board in the last quarter with one behind.
The final score was 16.15.111 to 0.1.1.
