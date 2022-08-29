There were big wins in round 21 of the South West Football League including South Bunbury's 39 point victory over cross town rivals Bunbury.
South Bunbury started strong with three goals and four behinds while Bunbury failed to score.
Advertisement
Bunbury were able to kick three goals in the second term but the Tigers remained in control with two goals before half time.
It was a big third quarter for South Bunbury as they kicked seven goals and six behinds, while Bunbury kicked one major.
South Bunbury had a healthy 59 point lead going into the fourth quarter and while they slowed down with one goal Bunbury couldn't make a threat to overtake.
Bunbury did kick four goals in the last term but it was too little too late.
South Bunbury's Jordan Strahan kicked four goals in the win as well as Bodhi Nordahl and Jak Watson kicked two goals each.
Bunbury's Jesse Gribble and Patrick Farrant were the only multiple goal kicker for the Bulldogs with two.
The final score was 13.15.93 to 8.6.54.
As a result of the win and Augusta Margaret River having a bye, South Bunbury are back on top of the ladder and one game ahead of the Hawks.
In other league matches, Harvey moved up into fifth place on the ladder after a massive 104 point win over Carey Park.
It was a dominant four quarter display by Harvey as they kicked seven goals in the first quarter to Carey Park's one.
Harvey outscored the Panthers in each term with another four goals in the second, five goals in the third and four goals in the last.
Bulls' captain Brad Holmes kicked six goals and Tyson Powell kicked five goals for the match.
The final score was 4.5.29 to 20.13.133.
It was another loss for Collie in round 21 after hosting HBL.
It was a low scoring match as HBL's Brayden Prentice kicked three goals for his team while Collie didn't have any multiple goal kickers.
The final score was 4.4. 28 to 9.10.64.
The last match of the round saw an upset when Eaton won over Busselton.
Advertisement
Busselton took charge in the first quarter with two goals while Eaton only kicked two behinds.
With a change of ends, so did the moment as Eaton kicked four goals in the second term, while Busselton only kicked three behinds.
It was a high scoring third quarter as Eaton kicked four goals and Busselton kicked three.
Eaton were able to outscore Busselton again in the last term with five goals while Busselton kicked four.
Eaton's Joel Houghton starred again with four goals and Karl Collard and Brendan Craig kicked two each.
Busselton's Jed Kemp and Liam Creighton kicked three goals each in the loss.
Advertisement
It will be an interesting last round before finals, as South Bunbury will have a bye and Augusta Margaret River will have the chance to reach 60 points if they win over Bunbury.
Busselton's fourth position is sealed as they are two games behind third placed Bunbury and two games ahead of Harvey on fifth.
If Eaton want to make the finals, they need to win against HBL and have Harvey lose to Busselton.
Donnybrook also still have a chance to make the finals if they win over and Eaton and Harvey lose.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.