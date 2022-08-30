Today, Wednesday August 31, marks 25 years since the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in a car crash in Paris.
Dubbed the "Peoples Princess," Diana was mourned worldwide in an outpouring of grief that many will remember until they die.
The mother of the future King of Great Britain gave the people of Bunbury memories on Friday, April 8, 1983, when she and Prince Charles, as part of an Australian Royal Tour, paid a visit.
The last time a Royal was in Bunbury was in 1972 with Princess Margaret.
The young Princess, who could appear shy and introverted, won over the locals, who turned out in thousands to get a glimpse of the young royal on that sunny Autumn day.
A large crowd at Hands Oval, including many school students, greeted the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were driven around the oval in an open-top vehicle.
The official party then went into the city to be met by Mayor Pat Usher before participating ata ceremony in an over-crowded Council Gardens with hundreds of well-wishers.
