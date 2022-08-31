Bunbury Mail
Meet the Locals

Bunbury physiotherapist Ruth Anderson has a passion for giving back

Jemillah Dawson
By Jemillah Dawson
August 31 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neuro physiotherapist Ruth Anderson with the robotic Ekso which helps retrain people to walk. Picture by Jemillah Dawson.

A vision to give back to the community and make a meaningful impact in someone's life is not always what you associate physiotherapy as.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jemillah Dawson

Jemillah Dawson

South West Editor

I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.