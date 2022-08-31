A vision to give back to the community and make a meaningful impact in someone's life is not always what you associate physiotherapy as.
However, that is exactly what neuro physio Ruth Anderson strives to do everyday.
Advertisement
Ruth's family moved to Leschenault when she was in primary school and she remembers her parents having a profound influence on how she perceived the world.
"My mum is a physio..... and I would see what she was doing and giving back to clients," she said.
"When I was seven I always said I was going to be a physio.
"My mum is my best friend, my role model and that is what she has given to me, a passion for caring for others."
Ruth's dad, who she named her business after, also shaped who she is today.
She said the values she holds today, comes from what her dad taught her growing up.
When Ruth started physiotherapy at university, she thought she wanted to specialise in pediatrics - like her mum.
But everything changed for Ruth when she did a placement on the neuro physio ward at hospital.
"I never forgot that experience and it was the start of me exploring that as an option going forward," she said.
On that ward were two clients that Ruth remembers the most.
"One was a middle aged man who had Guillain-Barre syndrome, we were working really hard and we were progressing to walking and planning to send him home with rehab," she said.
"It was working with him and seeing the impact I as a physio could have on on someone else's life.
"Not just from the positive reward of him learning how to walk again but the input of being part of his journey of getting him to his goal of going home.
"The other client was a young lady who doesn't understand the impact she had on me. She had a stroke when she was 21 and was on the ward when I was there. I worked with her to sit up out of bed, start standing and taking steps."
Ruth didn't look back from there, when finishing her degree she was looking at who was the next best person to learn from, and that is when she came across Dr Kim Brock at St Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne.
Moving interstate and living in a new city was not a struggle for Ruth, her biggest challenge was overcoming her own criticism.
"I was very critical and it was hard for me to receive feedback to help me grow as a clinician because I was already critically of myself," she said.
Advertisement
"The opportunities that it opened for me in my career I don't perceive I would have had that in many other places."
After reaching a senior level at the hospital, Ruth began teaching at University of Melbourne where she found more doors opened up for her, connecting her to experts across the world.
After nearly seven years in Melbourne, Ruth was at a crossroads with her career and was seriously looking at moving overseas when her father was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
"Timing of life is fascinating," she said.
"For me family is important, so I put those plans on hold and came back home."
While her dad was in palliative care, Ruth started teaching at Curtin University on a temporary basis.
Advertisement
"Part of the role there was going to various hospitals and helping students learn, but at same time I was observing clients being discharged to regional areas and I could see the potential they still had and they didn't have the opportunity to access the services to reach that potential," she said.
Six months after Ruth's dad passed away, she knew she had to address the gap in regional WA and that is when Andersons Neurological started.
It was a grass roots project as Ruth started with just three clients in Bunbury, Troy, Linda and Dianne.
Robin Dillon was another client Ruth treated early on in her time in Bunbury.
"I helped her to learn to walk again after her stroke," Ruth said.
"She was an inspiration in her determination and courage. She believed in me and was a strong local support on a personal level that has helped the business grown into what it is today."
Advertisement
The building which will be officially opened on September 1, first entered Ruth's mind three years ago.
"It took a long time, but once again by chance I heard this [building] could be an option for us," she said.
One aspect of the facility that was "non-negotiable" was a hydrotherapy pool.
Ruth said clients, stakeholders and general community were telling her it was needed.
The facility also boasts a sensory room, which is the second one in WA an adult rehab gym, children's rehab gym and activities of daily living rooms.
Advertisement
All of these services are to help people achieve their independence and goals after having a neurological or spinal cord condition or accident.
The upstairs of the building has a three bedroom accommodation which is all inclusive. There is a wheelchair accessible lift, kitchen that has adjustable bench heights and hoists in the bedrooms.
Ruth said it was designed for people who were in a Perth hospital to come back to the regions but still undergo rehabilitation before going home.
Ruth has also invested in Ekso robotics which is the only place in WA that you can find this kind of technology. She said the Ekso helps someone to retrain their body to walk again.
"What excites me is the amount of task specific repetition that can be accomplished," Ruth said.
"It is not possible for a therapist to generate that opportunity in the same amount of time."
Advertisement
Ruth is not one to reflect back on her achievements, but as she sat and thought about her latest goal being ticked off, she said it was "humbling". Her mum, Jesse is still working as a physio alongside Ruth.
"I feel supported to be able to keep dreaming bigger with my mum working with me," Ruth said.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.