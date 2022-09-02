Minister extends fishing feedback window to September 30

Members of the public will now have until 30 September 2022 to comment on proposed management options to help rebuild stocks of demersal scalefish, including pink snapper and dhufish.
WA Fisheries Minister Don Punch ordered the two-week extension following strong pushback from industry representatives and the public over the proposal to ban fishing of the popular species for up to 9 months of the year.
Mr Punch said the extension would allow the State Government to "further engage with stakeholders".
"Phase one of the consultation process began in April this year, with many of the ideas and suggestions put forward by the fishing sectors included in the proposed management options," he said.
"Everybody has a part to play in ensuring the long-term sustainability of fishing stock, and I encourage everyone to participate in the Your Say survey."
Members of the public are encouraged to have their say on the proposals by visiting yoursay.dpird.wa.gov.au/wcdemersal
