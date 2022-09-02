Bunbury Mail

Minister extends fishing feedback window to September 30

Updated September 2 2022 - 1:40am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The consultation period on the proposed WA demersal ban has been extended.

Members of the public will now have until 30 September 2022 to comment on proposed management options to help rebuild stocks of demersal scalefish, including pink snapper and dhufish.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.