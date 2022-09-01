A development application for a new coffee drive-through business in Pelican Point has been rejected by City of Bunbury officers.
In the City of Bunbury agenda briefing document, planning officers recommend council oppose the development.
In June 2022, the application was open for public comment where it proposed to be next to a car wash facility which sits near the roundabout of Estuary Drive, Hamilton Road and Old Coast Road.
Proponent, Full of Beanz already has a drive-through facility on Sandridge Road in Bunbury and in Treendale.
The briefing document shows there were 10 objections and two submissions of support.
Following review of officers recommendation to Council on August 16, the applicant requested the item be withdrawn and amended plans were submitted in attempt to address concerns raised by submitters and officers.
The amended plans were re-advertised to the original submitters and as a result of the re-advertising, one objection was withdrawn and four further objections were received supporting their original objections.
In the officer summary, it states the facility is "inconsistent" with the objectives of the Local Centre Zone to provide a pedestrian friendly, street orientated developments.
"The proposed drive through will predominately service the wider community rather than the local community, and the high turnover of vehicles is not considered to be compatible with the expected amenity of the area for a pedestrian friendly environment.
"Officers do not have delegation to refuse this application, and therefore the application has been referred to Council for determination."
The officers have provided an alternative recommendation for council which would see the development approved, subject to conditions. City of Bunbury council are expected to vote on the item at its ordinary meeting on September 6.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
