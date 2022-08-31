Fatal crash on Southwest Highway

Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Davenport on Tuesday August 2022.
About 2:30pm, a Kenworth truck and Toyota Landcruiser towing a boat collided on the Southwest Highway.
The 60-year-old male driver of the Toyota Landcruiser died at the scene.
Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
Anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone vision that could assist with the investigation can upload the vision directly to investigators via the following link or QR code:
https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fatalcrashdavenport,
