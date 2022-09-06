Bunbury's red heads will be on show with the Blazing Bunbury exhibition in September.
The Mail first reported on the Red Gene Project in July 2021 when photographer Christy Stokes put a call out to local "ginger ninjas".
The Red Gene Project is a free photography project capturing the beauty of naturally red headed people.
Ms Stokes began the project in 2016 in Kalgoorlie and after its success, decided to continue it when she relocated to Bunbury.
""The project began in 2016 when I came across a story on Facebook that said a sperm bank in Europe was no longer taking donations from red-headed men as the red haired trait was deemed undesirable," she said.
"It just haunted me. From that moment on I wanted to see how many people in my home town loved their red hair as much as I did."
For the past year Ms Stokes has photographed more than 200 red headed Bunbury and South West residents.
"I created the images into a book called Blazing Bunbury which is currently in the process of being published," she said.
Ms Stokes said she wanted to capture the personalities and beauty of the people who have the rarest hair colour gene on earth.
Now Ms Stokes has partnered with cafe LaPause Miam to showcase more than 450 images of the participants.
The images will be on display at the cafe from September 10 - 18.
Ms Stokes said she was grateful to the businesses that has helped her in creating this exhibition.
Reboot Mindset Coaching allowed her to use their space to photograph people free of charge and Bunbury Print discounted the cost of the photo prints.
"I hope this exhibition brings a lot of interest to locals and benefits all three of these amazing businesses," she said.
"This project can only get bigger and Mandurah is next on the list for photographing - I'm excited to continue and capture more amazing red heads."
For more information about the Red Gene Project, visit the Facebook Page.
