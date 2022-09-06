Bunbury Mail
What's on

Red Gene Project partners with LaPause Miam cafe for Blazing Bunbury exhibition

Updated September 6 2022 - 4:56am, first published 3:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red head Jax Gibson will be part of the exhibition. Picture by Christy Stokes.

Bunbury's red heads will be on show with the Blazing Bunbury exhibition in September.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.