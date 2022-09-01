Emergency WA have warned about a house fire on the South Western Highway near the intersection of Charlotte Street in Boyanup in the Shire of Capel.
The incident was first reported at 4.23am on Friday September 2.
Advertisement
There is a fire in a house resulting in a lot of smoke in the area and road closures.
Firefighters have contained the fire and are overhaulling the structure and making the area safe.
There is no direct threat to lives or homes.
WHAT TO DO:
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency servcies personnel working on site.
A number of roads have been closed including:
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting travelmap.mainroads.wa.gov.au or by contacting the SHIRE OF CAPEL.
WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:
Firefighters are have contained the fire and are working to make the area safe.
EXTRA INFORMATION:
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
Advertisement
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
Updates will be provided when the situation changes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.