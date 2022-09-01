Bunbury Mail

South Western Highway between Bridge Street and Trigwell Road closed due to fire

Updated September 1 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:45pm
File image.

Emergency WA have warned about a house fire on the South Western Highway near the intersection of Charlotte Street in Boyanup in the Shire of Capel.

