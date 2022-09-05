The Eaton Boomers just missed out on a finals position despite winning their last round match against Harvey Brunswick Leschenault.
The top five teams are set with Augusta Margaret River overtaking South Bunbury again to finish as minor premiers for 2022.
Advertisement
Harvey's thrilling win two point win over Busselton is what resulted in the Bulls landing a finals spot over Eaton.
The Boomers were slow off the mark in the first quarter as HBL kicked one goal to Eaton's two behinds.
HBL remained in front at half time after they kicked two goals and Eaton kicked two.
It was a close third quarter with HBL kicking two goals and Eaton able to edge out in front with three goals.
Both teams kicked four goals in the last term, but it was Eaton's five behinds which resulted in them taking the win.
The final score was 9.3.57 to 9.10.64.
While Bunbury finished third on the ladder for the season, they have had two big losses in the last two rounds.
Augusta Margaret River came out firing in the first quarter at Payne Park, with six goals while Bunbury kicked two.
Both teams kicked three goals each in the second term which allowed the Hawks to keep a comfortable 18 point lead at half time.
The third quarter was similar with another three goals each.
Augusta Margaret River blew Bunbury out of the water in the fourth quarter with five goals to one.
Hawk Timothy Noakes had a blinder of a day with nine goals and Oscar Armstrong and Matthew Bannister kicking two goals each.
The final score was 9.9.63 to 17.10.112.
The minor premiers will now enjoy a week off while Bunbury will have to perform at their best when they face second placed South Bunbury.
Harvey needed to win to ensure they had a spot in the finals when they travelled to Busselton on Saturday.
Busselton started out in front with three goals to two in the first quarter.
With the change of ends was a change of the lead as Harvey kicked three goals to one.
Advertisement
The third quarter was as tight as it can be with Busselton kicking two goals and Harvey one and meant they were both at 39 going into the last term.
Busselton missed opportunities in the last quarter with five behinds.
While Harvey kicked one goal and one behind to finish two points in front.
Harvey's Tyson Powell was the highest goal kicker for both teams with three.
The final score was 6.8.44 to 7.4.46.
Busselton will have a chance to redeem themselves when the two teams face each other in the first round of the finals.
Advertisement
Donnybrook failed to make a claim on a finals position after they lost by 17 points to Carey Park.
In the women's division, it was a low scoring and tight affair when Eaton won by just one point over HBL.
Eaton's Jessica Ruland kicked the team's two goals for the match where HBL kicked one goal and five behinds.
The final score was 1.5.11 to 2.0.12.
Busselton firmed up their second position on the ladder with a big 55 point win over Harvey.
Christie Daniels from Busselton enjoyed the match with four goals to her name.
Advertisement
Harvey struggled to get on the scoreboard throughout the match with just one goal from Emma Faulkner.
The final score was 9.9.63 to 1.2.8.
Donnybrook also had a big win over Carey Park in the last round before finals.
Beth Bond dominated with six goals for her team.
The final score was 11.7.73 to 1.0.6.
The first round of the finals will see Donnybrook play Harvey and Bunbury take on Busselton.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.