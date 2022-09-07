Bunbury Mail

More life-saving defibrillators placed in Bunbury's CBD

September 7 2022 - 2:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bunbury Mayor Jaysen De San Miguel and St John regional manager for the South West, Diane Langford-Fish. Picture supplied.

Ten new Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) have been added to the Bunbury CBD, with support from the City of Bunbury and St John WA.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.