Ten new Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) have been added to the Bunbury CBD, with support from the City of Bunbury and St John WA.
The newly allocated defibrillators have been placed in strategic locations to ensure easy access for the community.
Advertisement
The distance between the AEDs have also been considered to maximise coverage and chances of survival.
Bunbury Mayor, Jaysen De San Miguel, said the collaboration with St John WA was a fantastic step towards the ongoing improvement of health and safety in the Bunbury community.
"The City is thrilled to be partnering with St John WA for such an important cause," he said.
"We aim for this partnership to go beyond this deployment with a commitment to expand this network over coming years to ensure greater access for all of our community members."
Established in 2011, the St John WA Community First Responder program is a free service that aims to get defibrillators to cardiac arrest victims in the vital minutes before an ambulance arrives.
Locations of registered AEDs are listed on the St John First Responder app. The app offers access to information, such as first aid instruction guides, location of the nearest medical centre and emergency department.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.