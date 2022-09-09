The proposed seasonal closure of demersal fishing will not work according to University of WA professor Jessica Meeuwig.
The state government has opened the proposal to ban fishing for up to nine months of the year for public comment.
Professor Meeuwig said declining demersal fish stocks had been occurring since 2000 and in 2007 the state government at the time put in a three month seasonal fishing ban on the species.
"It was an absolute failure because everyone went fishing before the closure and then the fishing was awesome after it," she said.
"Now they propose a longer seasonal closure and this will not work for the same reasons the three month closure didn't."
Professor Meeuwig said if the government wanted to solve the problem it should think hard about closing marine parks off to fishing permanently.
"The outcome of that, we know from endless research, that when you close areas permanently they become the engine room of fish productivity so the animals thrive and then spill over and the fishing is awesome outside the marine park," she said.
She said a successful example of a marine park closure to fishing was in the Great Barrier Reef.
"They have found 80 per cent of coral trout caught were born inside the marine park," Professor Meeuwig said.
A state government spokesperson said recreational fishing for demersal scalefish had been managed under a ten month open season since 2009.
"However, the latest scientific stock assessment showed West Coast Demersal Scalefish stocks were not recovering fast enough to ensure adequate recovery under the 2010-2030 recovery plan," they said.
"This science was supported by the industry-led Harvest Strategy Group, which recommended total catch limits be halved from 750 tonnes to 375 tonnes.
"The recovery of the Herring fishery and Shark Bay pink snapper are two recent examples of how implementing changes maintains sustainability.
"Limited open seasons are an effective fisheries management tool to limit total fishing effort and are used to manage a number of important recreational fisheries in WA."
Professor Meeuwig said the Department of Fisheries does a good job in collecting the data needed to take action.
"The only argument is what that looks like," she said.
She said there were many reasons why the demersal fish species should be valued, including their uniqueness to WA.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
