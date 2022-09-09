The Pink Belt Scholarship is going from strength to strength after it formed a partnership with the Rural Clinical School of WA.
The Pink Belt Scholarship began after Bunbury resident Kristy Hitchens turned 40 and begun taekwondo for the first time.
Advertisement
"It was this beautiful kind of serendipity I guess when I look back on it, with several happenings in my life colliding all at once," she said.
"For the most part it was my own new adventure into the martial arts where I learned not only to kick and punch but also some deeply surprising lessons around empowerment.
"Combined with an amazing new friendship with a fierce young woman who I came to realise was being impacted by domestic abuse.
"From there, the seed of an idea was planted and it just grew wings.
"Everyone I spoke to about the idea of connecting survivors of violence to martial arts as a way of healing and putting the pieces of their lives back together again just got behind it."
The one-year scholarship has now helped more than 70 women within every state and territory of Australia.
Now a new research project investigating the significance of martial arts training for domestic abuse survivors has been launched between the Pink Belt Scholarship and Rural Clinical School of WA.
Ms Hitchens said staff members at Rural Clinical School were familiar with the work of Pink Belt Project and each year they looked for opportunities for student doctors to undertake a regional community placement as part of their training and development.
"Dr Willix approached me to see if there might be tasks the students could undertake that would contribute to Pink Belt Project," she said.
For the most part it was my own new adventure into the martial arts where I learned not only to kick and punch but also some deeply surprising lessons around empowerment- Kristy Hitchens
Ms Hitchens said research of this calibre was critical to informing the Pink Belt Project's future direction and raising awareness of the training's real-life results.
"The research conclusions will be incredibly valuable tools for us in developing and shaping our work to ensure the best possible outcomes for scholarship recipients," she said.
The research team comprises experienced medical researchers, a GP and medical coordinator, two third-year UWA Medical School students and Pink Belt Project board members.
Ms Hitchens has a powerful story on her Pink Belt blog of a survivor who said the scholarship had given her the tools to protect herself mentally and physically.
"I'm so grateful and humbled to be a part of this journey toward empowerment and discipline," the survivor said.
Donations to help the scholarship in 2023 are welcome via pinkbelt.com.au.
Advertisement
If you or someone you know needs help, contact 1800 RESPECT or DV Assist on 1800 080 083.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.