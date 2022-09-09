Bunbury Mail
Our People

The Pink Belt Scholarship partners with Rural Clinical School of WA

Jemillah Dawson
By Jemillah Dawson
September 9 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Daly and Simone Van Der Merwe from the Rural Clinical School will be working with Kristy Hitchens on the Pink Belt Project. Picture supplied.

The Pink Belt Scholarship is going from strength to strength after it formed a partnership with the Rural Clinical School of WA.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jemillah Dawson

Jemillah Dawson

South West Editor

I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.