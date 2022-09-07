Two-hour free limit as new Bunbury smart parking rolled out

The City of Bunbury's new Smart Parking system is set to go live from Monday.
The new parking system includes in-ground sensors which have replaced ticket machines, meaning visitors to the City are no longer required to obtain a ticket when they park.
Advertisement
Time limits remain in place with two-hour free parking in the on-street bays, but a number of options are available for those who want to park for longer.
Several carparks across the City offer free, all-day parking or the eight new pay-by-bay parking meters located at long-term carparks will allow visitors to park for the allotted free time before paying for additional time if needed.
The new in-ground sensors communicate in real time, allowing the City to monitor occupancy rates and trends that can be used to update and improve parking in the City while also notifying when an overstay occurs.
According to a City statement, the City's Community Information and Parking Officers would not "be deployed immediately" to issue infringements for overstays, but rather they were committed to "educating and supporting".
The new system also sees the launch of the City's new wayfinding app which helps visitors plan their journey, again in real time, and pay for additional parking if needed - but importantly, a smart phone is not needed to park in Bunbury (it's just one option).
Previously: Smart parking overhaul
The Park Bunbury app shows carpark details and availability, City landmarks and destinations, along with locations of importance such as defibrillators and public toilets.
The new parking system is expected to save a considerable amount each year in maintenance and renewal costs compared to the old meter system.
Bunbury Mayor Jaysen Miguel said the new parking system was "a step in the right direction" for Bunbury.
"It's important to remember that parking remains free, but it's vital we support our local business owners by keeping time limits in place," Mr Miguel said.
"For those that wish to stay in our CBD longer, I encourage you to park at one of the free, all-day carparks, grab a coffee and check out our unique retail stores, on your way to your destination. I'm proud we've been able to keep parking free and easy in Bunbury, while supporting our local businesses."
The Centre Point Shopping Centre and Charles Street carparks are not owned or managed by the City.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.