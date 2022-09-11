Dalyellup College year 12 students have become more aware of social issues impacting local people after completing a Community Awareness Unit.
This unit of work focuses on teaching students about social issues that affect our local and global communities and how they are managed at a local level in Bunbury and the surrounding areas.
Students then selected a local organisation for their focus, and conducted research and put together a presentation on their organisation and their role in our community.
The final assessment for the community project was a persuasive speech in which select students presented in front of a panel of judges to determine the winner.
This year's winner presented on behalf of The Smith Family organisation.
A collective effort from staff over this unit of work raised $350 which will be donated to The Smith Family.
Dalyellup College english teacher Rachael Phillips said it was really fun to watch the students as the real-world application of work motivated them to do it justice.
"For many students, this is the first time in their high school career that they get to see how they could make a difference in the world around them, and we're so lucky to have many fantastic organisations in the Southwest and Western Australia that are working tirelessly to better the lives of others," she said.
"We love giving our students the opportunity to interact with these people in our community who have dedicated their lives and work to making the world around them a better place.
"Our hope at Dalyellup College is that students will take their knowledge from this unit of study and apply it to their lives as they leave high school and forge a new path for themselves."
Year 12 student Layla Coleman focused her research on the Smith Family and won the presentation.
"The community project was a fantastic opportunity to support a charity I felt passionate about, and I am grateful that I was able to educate others on the Smith Family, as well as donate $350 to children in need," she said.
Year 12 student Paolo Nunez focused his research on the Children's Leukaemia and Cancer Research Foundation.
"This community project helped me learn about the charity I researched and what it has done for people in Western Australia. It has educated me about the effects of cancer on young people and their families," he said.
