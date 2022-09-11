Bunbury Mail

Dalyellup College year 12 students learn about social impact of charitable organisations

September 11 2022 - 2:47am
Dalyellup College Year 12 student Layla Coleman won $350 to donate to the Smith Family charity. Picture is supplied.

Dalyellup College year 12 students have become more aware of social issues impacting local people after completing a Community Awareness Unit.

