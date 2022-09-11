Bunbury Mail

WA Police are investigating a fatal crash in Greenbushes

Updated September 11 2022 - 11:59pm, first published 11:56pm
Man dies after his car collides with a horse

Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are investigating fatal crash that occurred in Greenbushes on Sunday September 11, 2022.

