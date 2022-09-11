Man dies after his car collides with a horse

Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are investigating fatal crash that occurred in Greenbushes on Sunday September 11, 2022.
About 6:50pm, a silver Ford sedan driving south on South West Highway near Hay Road was involved in a collision with a horse.
The 54-year-old driver and horse died at the scene.
Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via the following link or QR code: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fatalcarcrashgreenbushes
