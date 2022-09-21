Planning your next event

Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or planning a corporate event, BREC have the perfect space for you.
Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre is a purpose built events venue located in the heart of Bunbury, in Australia's beautiful South West Region. With dedicated conference rooms, performance spaces, breezy balconies and bars overlooking the Leschenault Inlet, BREC is the perfect venue for your next function.
This is addition to their state-of-the-art equipment, award-winning catering services, experienced event personnel and audio visual technicians onsite, fantastic transport links and parking at the door,
Boasting an extensive range of spaces and configurations, BREC welcomes small to large private and corporate events for two to 800 plus people. With the boardroom, Wellington Suite, cocktails in the Sky Bar, a gala dinner or music performance in The Cube to a full production in the Stage One Theatre, BREC's event spaces and packages are customised to suit your unique needs.
The BREC experience team are passionate about making your planning simple. From theming and dainty canapés, to sumptuous feasts and generous beverage packages, they can take care of all the finer details so you and your guests can relax and enjoy the event.
"The feedback from clients who say their experience with BREC exceeded all expectations is the best thank you we could ask for," experience manager Suzanne Clark said.
"It is always a pleasure to work with our customers and assist with planning and preparations, ensuring that event day will be a memorable and successful occasion."
"Knowing that our clients choose to return to BREC year after year is a testament to the BREC culture and amazing experience that we strive to deliver."
Their dedicated events team have the experience and the expertise to create truly bespoke events. Your BREC experience coordinator will help plan every aspect of your event from the initial brief, creative strategy and reporting right through to wrap up.
They can cater for large-scale conferences, training days and executive meetings and can create bespoke menus for weddings, gala dinners and cocktail parties. Using quality, local sourced ingredients, their team deliver mouth-watering food and beverage services that enhance the visitor experience. Their flexible hospitality options provide packages and pricing levels to suit budgets of all sizes.
Their little black book of entertainment is endless. As one of Western Australia's leading entertainment venues they know the who's who of the entertainment world and their team can book them.
