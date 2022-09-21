Bunbury Mail

Planning your next event

September 21 2022 - 2:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take the tour, regardless of where you are. Explore BREC with an interactive venue tour and start planning your next event. For more information go to bunburyentertainment.com/plan-an-event/ or call (08) 9792 3135. Picture supplied.

Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or planning a corporate event, BREC have the perfect space for you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.