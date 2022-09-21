Putting pep in your step

If there's something many Australian's rely on when they're waking up in the morning, or when they have that 3pm slump, it's coffee.
A local to Bunbury since 2010, coffee fiend Matt Fink and his wife Tanya were on the search for a quality cup of coffee.
Unfortunately, he was disappointed with what he found most of the time.
Seeing potential locally, he followed his passion for quality ground coffee to create a higher quality brew and service desired now in a growing market.
Full of Beanz Coffee was founded in 2013.
In this pursuit, he only wanted to use the highest quality local products.
"Working with local coffee roasters, Yahava, we created an amazing espresso based blend providing a bold initial taste with a smooth caramelised finish," he said.
Using quality milk is also paramount with local dairy Bannister Downs fitting the standard.
Matt believes society today expects a higher quality brew and level of service than they may have had previously, and so they should.
The team work hard to provide and maintain the highest level of premium coffee and service.
They even have a system in place to reward loyal customers who keep coming back for more. If you purchase ten coffees, you get your next one for free! Just remember not to lose your card.
They are very passionate about providing quality coffee and customer service.
They also encourage everyone to try their coffee, with the business not restricted by regular milk. They have almond milk, soy, and lactose free milk available.
You also won't have to worry if you're not feeling like coffee when you head to Full of Beanz. There are many other options available including a variety of teas, smoothies like natural banana and wildberry, slushies and even milkshakes.
They also have a selection of savoury and sweet treats if you're feeling peckish. These include, but are not limited to, muffins, cookies, and toasted sandwiches.
Since opening his first drive-thru shop in 2013, the response was so positive for their premium blend that Full of Beanz is expanding with a new purpose built coffee/food truck for events and further coffee drive-thru's.
Recently Matt and the team of Full of Beanz obtained council approval to extend to Eaton, which Matt hopes will happen in the next few years.
The mission is simple at Full of Beanz - they want to provide great food, excellent service and amazing coffee.
For more information about what Full of Beanz can provide for you, go to fullofbeanzcoffee.com.au or go to their two locations: 20 Sandridge Road, Bunbury or 157 Grand Entrance, Treendale.
Call ahead to order on 9721 3938 in Bunbury, or 9797 0519 in Treendale.
