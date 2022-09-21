Help when you need it

Established in 2008, Home Instead is the trusted choice for in-home care and companionship services in Perth North, South, and Southwest WA. They are dedicated to enhancing the lives of ageing adults and their families.
"We provide a relationship-based approach to care, coupled with a passion for supporting seniors in their local community," business development officer, Nadia Taylor said.
"Home Instead provides assistance with personal care activities, home help and companionship and also offer dementia care, respite and palliative care.
"We are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of local seniors and their families. We take pride in every aspect of their care to ensure they have access to the best quality services and support they need to continue living safely, independently and happily in the comfort of their own home."
In-home care can be arranged immediately with no wait list or assessment needed. CAREGivers can assist with running errands, grocery shopping, light housekeeping, prescription reminders, travel needs, showering and toileting. They also specialise in Ability Care, a program to support adults living with chronic and degenerative conditions such as dementia (including younger onset dementia), multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease, and Parkinson's disease.
We provide a relationship-based approach to care.- Nadia Taylor, Home Instead
"Having help around the home with personal tasks allows our clients to maintain their dignity while receiving the help they need to live comfortably and independently," Nadia said.
The Southwest team is led by Ellie Stevenson, who is the Director of Care Services. With more than ten years' experience in managing and leading roles, she has worked predominately in oncology and palliative care, both in the hospital and community setting. "Ellie has strong commitment to extend Home Instead services to older Australians living in the Southwest region of WA. She is passionate in her role and strives to provide the best services and support for clients, families and carers," Nadia said.
Natalie Moorhouse is their Client Care Coordinator. She was keen to widen her experience and having fallen in love with care, she found work in the disability sector.
"Joining Home Instead, sharing their philosophy and being able to make a difference to both clients and families on a daily basis makes this role incredibly rewarding," Natalie said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.