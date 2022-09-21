Help when you need it

The Southwest team is led by Ellie Stevenson, who is the Director of Care Services. With more than ten years' experience in managing and leading roles, she has worked predominately in oncology and palliative care, both in the hospital and community setting. "Ellie has strong commitment to extend Home Instead services to older Australians living in the Southwest region of WA. She is passionate in her role and strives to provide the best services and support for clients, families and carers," Nadia said.