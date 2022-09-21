Designs created with love

Every job has my heart and soul put into it.- Madeline Duffy
Jewellery designer Madeline Duffy became so busy working from home throughout covid-19 lockdowns that opening a store was a natural progression for her.
"It was perfect timing for the business," said Madeline.
"It had always been a goal of mine to have my own store so it has been a dream come true."
Madeline had been a manufacturing jeweller for around six years and has been in the new store for 16 months.
"I offer custom jewellery designs and engagement rings are my specialty, as well as fine gold jewellery with diamonds and gemstones for casual every-day wear, or high-end collectors' jewellery.
"I also do jewellery repairs in store, and remakes and remodels of old jewellery where we can re-use clients diamonds to create something new."
Madeline works closely with her customers to hand select diamonds and create unique designs.
"I am a small-scale local, I'm really passionate about what I do, and I genuinely care about each and every client and piece of jewellery I make.
"Every job has my heart and soul put into it."
"I always work in the best interest of my clients and make sure they get the best value and quality, as well as a sentimental piece that they can wear forever and pass down through generations."
The business motto is to create heart warming jewellery to celebrate love, passion, and those "just because" moments.
She said current trends see 'lab-grown' becoming more popular. They are grown in highly controlled laboratory environments using advanced technological processes that duplicate the conditions under which diamonds naturally develop.
"They are a fraction of the cost of a natural diamond, meaning the client can get the big rock without having to blow the budget. It's a fun way to create jewellery with less limitations," said Madeline.
"I am also passionate about only providing conflict-free diamonds which have been sourced ethically.
"Many large scale retailers don't advertise the ethics, so you don't really know where your jewellery is made, if it's supporting communities or funding wars. None of my diamonds are from Russia where they are directly funding conflict and if diamonds are lab-grown, heat treated or a specific quality, I am always transparent, and it is clear to the client what they are buying. There are no secrets!"
Madeline loves nothing more than hearing a good proposal story and seeing her client return with their new fiancé after they have received their engagement ring.
"It always brightens my day and it is truly special!" she said.
PHONE NUMBER: 0409292453
WEBSITE and/or FACEBOOK: www.madelines.com.au
facebook: Madeline's Jewellery by Design
Instagram: @madelinesjbd
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.