Designs created with love

September 21 2022 - 5:28am
Every job has my heart and soul put into it.

- Madeline Duffy
Madeline's Jewellery by Design, in Victoria Street, creates unique jewellery to celebrate love, passion, and those "just because" moments. Picture Ben Yew Photography.

Jewellery designer Madeline Duffy became so busy working from home throughout covid-19 lockdowns that opening a store was a natural progression for her.

