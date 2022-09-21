Looking after investments

Personal experience in owning investment homes led to two women starting their own property management business.
Melissa Tillman and Jesse Richards established South West Property Management to provide the type of service that they would expect themselves.
"During Covid we realised there was a gap in the market for bespoke property management services," said Melissa.
"We wanted to change people's perspective on having investment properties and deliver a quality service to others that we would have expected.
"We both have young families so by starting slowly and growing organically we have been able to work and grow our business with our family."
Melissa, who has been in the industry since 2008, is the Licensee in Bona Fide control and a property manager and Jesse is a director and property manager. Together they manage a mix of commercial and residential properties.
"By being working directors we can really get to know our clients and be able to provide the best possible service and experience to them from start to finish.
"We are a boutique agency with only a limited number of properties managed so that we can effectively manage each and every property and relationship to the highest of standards."
Both women agreed it was important to seek professional guidance when ensuring your property was in the best possible hands.
"There is a lot of legislation to be aware of and abide by in the real estate industry and as trained professionals we are licensed to carry out business in real estate transactions.
"It can be a costly exercise if not done correctly or legally. Professionals you can seek advice from in relation to property investment include licensed real estate agents, accountants, licensed valuers and financial planners."
Their services include helping real estate investors manage their properties as well as maximising their returns and growing their portfolio's.
As a small business they can give 100% attention to ensuring people's experiences with investing in property are rewarding and positive.
"The rental market continues to be very tight with vacancies at an all time low, yet we have consistently managed to match quality properties with excellent tenants for our owners," said Melissa.
Their business slogan is "Your investment, our priority" and this is at the heart of everything they do.
"We love meeting new people every day in our local community and getting to know them and their stories
"If you want a property manager who is consistent, reliable and knows you and your investment property, we are the ones to see!" she said.
