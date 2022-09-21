Home style curries are on the menu daily at Bunbury's Spice Journey.
Established by Falgunan and his wife Navajothy in 2012, Spice Journey offers freshly cooked meals with simple ingredients and lots of love and care.
"Each dish is crafted every single day," said Falgunan.
The delicious indian cuisine is prepared daily in a commercial kitchen before being transferred to the custom built food truck and driven to site.
"We love this community and are very happy here," said Falgunan.
"We came from Busselton to Bunbury with our nine month old daughter in 2012 and we now have two daughters who have turned six and 10."
Find them on facebook or visit spicejourney.com.au
