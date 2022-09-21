Bunbury Mail

This healthy home made Indian cuisine is made fresh daily

September 21 2022 - 5:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You can almost smell the goodness! Authentic indian cuisine is on the menu in Spice Journey's custom built food truck which offers a range of starters, flat breads and main meals. Pictures supplied.
Spice Journey offer home made healthy indian curries with all the dishes made fresh on the day. Check their website for locations.

Home style curries are on the menu daily at Bunbury's Spice Journey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.