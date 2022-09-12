Harvey Bulls have qualified for the second round of finals after defeating Busselton in the South West Football League on Saturday September 10.
The Bulls travelled to Busselton for the second time in a row, after beating the Magpies by two points in the last round of the home and away season.
Busselton were inaccurate early, with five behinds in the first quarter, to Harvey's one goal and two behinds.
It was an even second term with both teams kicking four goals each.
An arm wrestle of a third quarter saw Busselton one point in front at the last break.
But Harvey broke the game open in the last term with five goals to Busselton's one.
Busselton's Liam Creighton kicked four goals for his team, while Harvey's Brad Holmes and Tyson Powell kicked three majors each.
The final score was 7.7. 49 to 11.4.70.
Harvey will now play Bunbury in another elimination final next Sunday.
It will be Bunbury's last chance to stay in the finals after they lost to South Bunbury on Sunday September 11.
The Bulldogs started the match strong with three goals to two in the first quarter.
Bunbury continued to dominate the second term with six goal's to South Bunbury's three.
It was a slow third quarter for both teams as they kicked one goal each.
South Bunbury were inaccurate in the third term with six behinds.
Bunbury ran out of legs in the last quarter and despite being 19 points in front, South Bunbury kicked six goals to run over the top of the Bulldogs.
South Bunbury's Ethan Nordhal and Kade Wallrodt kicked three goals each while Bunbury had four players kick two goals each.
South Bunbury will travel to Gloucester Park to take on the minor premiers in Augusta Margaret River Hawks who enjoyed a week off.
