Easy and intelligent property settlement

CRESCENT Conveyancers has been assisting the people of Bunbury and the surrounding areas through the process of buying or selling residential, commercial or industrial property or vacant land for more than 35 years.
Michelle Asplin purchased Crescent Conveyancers nine years ago to continue servicing the area as one of the only certified practising conveyancers in the South West of WA.
She prides the business on having a professional friendly local team and old-fashioned service.
"Crescent Conveyancers have a heritage of quality they are proud to maintain and the team take great pride in constantly updating their knowledge base as legislation changes," she said.
"Crescent's long-established expertise is a constant pursuit of knowledge and improvement and is your guarantee of a consistent, smooth and faultless service that protects your interests and makes for a more relaxing move."
All employees live locally and work to achieve successful settlements. The team involve themselves in projects supporting kids in need with Michelle recently contributing to the Cookbook for the Starlight Foundation. "I have supported Camp Quality, Starlight Foundation, Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Cystic Fibrosis and City of Bunbury Life Saving Club," Michelle said.
Crescentconveyancers.com.au
