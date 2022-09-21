Bunbury Mail

Easy and intelligent property settlement

September 21 2022 - 6:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team at Crescent Conveyancers take great pride in constantly updating their knowledge base as legislation changes. Picture supplied.
Crescent Conveyancers owner Michelle Asplin. Picture supplied.
The team involve themselves in projects supporting kids in need with Michelle recently contributing to the cookbook for the Starlight Foundation. Picture supplied.

CRESCENT Conveyancers has been assisting the people of Bunbury and the surrounding areas through the process of buying or selling residential, commercial or industrial property or vacant land for more than 35 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.