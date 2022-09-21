Success in ethical selling

Is it possible to have a successful sales team and still put your customers first? This South West business proves it.
Cape Abilities invested in ethical sales training to help their sales team focus on customers' needs, rather than sales targets. Now, they're reaping the rewards and want to inspire more South West businesses to commit to ethical selling.
Graham and Jo Mitchell's business serves disabled, injured, and elderly customers.
These customers may be vulnerable and not at their best when shopping, so the Mitchells wanted to make sure their sales team gave customers the right advice while still being effective sellers.
Jo discovered 'Non-Manipulative Ethical Selling' online and immediately signed up her team for training.
Conducted by the Masters of Business Development Academy, the training was done over weekly zoom sessions and included practical homework.
Afterwards, Graham and Jo watched to see how it impacted their sales.
The proof is in the pudding, as they say, and the Mitchells were thrilled with the results: better service, happier clients, and quality sales results.
Now, Graham and Jo want to encourage more business owners in the South West to adopt this way of selling and proudly hang the 'Ethical Selling' badge in their stores too.
They highly recommend contacting Oliver Von Borstel at the academy to get trained and certified.
"I know we all need to make a living, but let's do it fairly," Jo said.
"Wouldn't it be great if Busselton and Bunbury became cities full of businesses that proudly display the Ethical Seller badge, and do their best to look after their customers?"
The Mitchells bought Cape Abilities in 2015 to supply, hire, and service mobility equipment and personal care products for customers in the South West.
Customers shop online or in their showrooms in Busselton and Bunbury, where they can try out equipment and get honest advice.
For more information go to capeabilities.com.au or call 08 9717 6622.
