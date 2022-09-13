Bunbury Mail
WA Rural Health Long Service Awards recognise South West doctors

Updated September 13 2022 - 2:01am, first published 1:30am
Thirty-eight rural medical practitioners from across country Western Australia were acknowledged at the WA Rural Health Long Service Awards, held on September 9.

