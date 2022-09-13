Thirty-eight rural medical practitioners from across country Western Australia were acknowledged at the WA Rural Health Long Service Awards, held on September 9.
Rural Health West and WA Country Health Service host the annual awards to acknowledge the critical role long-serving medical practitioners play in supporting the ongoing health, vitality and sustainability of rural communities.
The Awards recognise medical practitioners who have reach 20, 30, 40 and on rare occasions - 50-year milestones in rural medicine.
Busselton's Dr John Taylor celebrated 40 years in the industry before retiring recently.
Margaret River Surgery's Dr Patricial Wallace also reached the 40 year mileston.
Rural Health West Chief Executive Officer Tim Shackleton congratulated the Long Service Award recipients for their contributions to ensuring the ongoing viability and vibrancy of country towns.
"A long-standing local doctor who knows and understands the community and the families they care for makes a tremendous difference to the health and wellbeing of their patients," Tim said.
"Collectively, these medical practitioners have provided nearly a millennia (960+ years) of medical care throughout rural WA.
"This year, we celebrated Dr Gary Mincham who recently retired from serving the Bunbury community for an incredible 50 years."
Busselton's Dr Simon Hemsley, Dunsborough Medical Centre's Dr Scott Maclive and Bunbury's Dr Ian Johnstone were recognised for 30 years of service.
Twenty year recipients were:
WA Country Health Service Chief Executive Jeff Moffet commended all Long Service Award recipients for their enduring contribution to the health and wellbeing of regional Western Australians.
"These are significant milestones that not only show dedication to patient-centred care, but also a long-standing commitment to country communities," he said.
"We know many medical practitioners in regional WA live in the communities where they work, often going above and beyond their regular duties and working in or with our regional hospitals.
"This is a well-deserved recognition of their devotion, and the fundamental role they have in improving regional healthcare. I congratulate all of the recipients on these achievements," he said.
