Jade Smith is redefining 'beauty therapy' at her business, Salon Sugar, in South Bunbury.
The Bunbury local of 16 years strives to make her beautician "a reflection" of herself - and right when she's found herself in need of an ear to listen, she has found her clients need the same.
Like most businesses, Salon Sugar was touched seriously by the pandemic, and it has changed the way Ms Smith does business.
Pre-pandemic, she strived to create an opulent, luxurious concept for the Salon Sugar design - but her focus now is equally on providing therapy.
"I still certainly focus on luxury - it's a visual industry - but things have changed," Ms Smith said.
"There's such an element of true care, and it's become much more than a professional [beauty] service.
"There's really a huge emphasis post-pandemic on the beauty therapy side. People will offload a lot of negative energy and we'll talk things out - something that's bothering them, and they will leave lighter, feeling better.
"That side of the beauty therapist relationship I really enjoy."
Ms Smith must be doing something right because her following on Instagram has swelled to over 10,000 over the years.
But it hasn't been all smooth-sailing for Ms Smith, who was born in Victoria and said Bunbury is the first true home she has ever had.
Ms Smith exhausted her personal savings to pay her staff during the pandemic and, because they weren't eligible for Job Keeper, she had to lay them off so they could apply for Job Seeker.
"Pre-pandemic I consistently employed a team of six and had a massive premises in the CBD," she said.
"Now, Salon Sugar is definitely different - I've gone back to operating predominantly by myself at home, and when I do weddings I reach out to other makeup artists and collaborate with them."
Ms Smith has been through a tough couple of years but has found that her clients are her silver lining - with the therapy going both ways.
"I've really noticed a difference. It's a bit more sincere now. The rapport is so much on a deeper level post-pandemic," she said.
"Everyone - including myself - seems much more overwhelmed. Maybe they struggle to talk to people closest to them, and when I create such a beautiful setting that's gorgeous, clean, comfortable, a safe space, people open up and we generally have a conversation - it goes both ways.
"Often relationships with my clients are far more personal than professional. Very rarely do most of us find the time to communicate, uninterrupted in a calm, comforting space. It defines beauty therapy."
