Bunbury Mail
Our Business

Jade Smith is redefining beauty therapy at Bunbury beautician Salon Sugar

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 13 2022 - 6:33am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Smith (left), owner of Salon Sugar in Bunbury, with one of her clients during a service and her luxurious-looking salon. Pictures supplied

Jade Smith is redefining 'beauty therapy' at her business, Salon Sugar, in South Bunbury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.