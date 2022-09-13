Through Volunteer South West, Newton Moore Senior High School and Carey Park Child and Parent Centre have created a new partnership.
A group of year 12 students who are completing their Certificate II in active volunteering spent Thursday September 8 helping out at the child and parent centre.
Centre coordinator Tricia Ward said it was a not for profit organisation funded through the Department of Education and managed through Investing in Our Youth.
"Volunteers are so incredibly important because we run on a tight budget," she said.
The centre provides activities and group sessions for families with children aged zero to eight years old.
"It's all evidence based and aimed to help transition into school," she said.
Ms Ward said the Newton Moore students had been amazing and were keen to get stuck into the work she gave them.
"Some of the stuff they are doing are things we don't have time to do because we are busy running groups or working with families," she said.
Student and volunteer Chloe James said they helped with cooking, painting and cleaning up the garden.
She said she was surprised how rewarding volunteering would be.
"At first I was thinking volunteering wouldn't be interesting because its work for nothing, but then in the end its not for nothing because its helping out people and making their lives better," Miss James said.
Newton Moore teacher Claire Earl said as part of the unit they try and teach the students about how volunteering fits in the bigger picture of community.
"Helping them understand that thing they are doing is helping the community not just for the centre," she said.
Volunteer South West manager Shamara Williams said the role of the volunteer resource centre was to assist volunteers to find meaningful roles, and they loved seeing young people, in particular, come forward wanting to volunteer.
"Volunteering can give you a sense of achievement and purpose, help you feel part of a community, improve your self-esteem and confidence, help combat stress, loneliness and depression," Mrs Williams said.
"Volunteering is therefore a great way for young people to feel more connected and valued by the community, and it looks absolutely fabulous on their resume."
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
