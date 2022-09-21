Top gong for local brewery

The Busselton company had a huge night at the Perth Royal Beer Awards, winning Champion Large Brewery, Champion Beer and Best Hybrid and Specialty Beer (draught), along with Best Hybrid and Specialty Beer packaged).
Celebrating their fifth birthday in April this year, the wins were a feather in the cap for the whole team. Founded by Hamish Coates and Mel Holland in 2017, the pair have realised their vision to brew great beer with unique, quality local produce.
Brand director Ricky Watt said, along with brewing great-tasting beer, Rocky Ridge is also committed to supporting their local agricultural community.
"We couple with farmers across our amazing state to explore flavour, terroir and the opportunities that are presented through value- add agriculture. We came from a place of community, with long term family ties to our region [and are] always striving to have fun and be creative in everything we do."
With 24 full-time employees covering everything from brewing and production, right through to packaging, Rocky Ridge Brewing is the quintessential local business. The core range beers produced by the team include the Ace IPA, Pilsner, Jindong Juicy Pale Ale and Session IPL with expansion into more innovative and exciting flavours such as hard seltzer, ginger beer and distilled spirits.
"We create products with provenance, bold beers with bold flavours that weave a uniquely Western Australian narrative."
A focus toward environmentally responsible production has seen Rocky Ridge Brewing Co recognised as one of Australia's most sustainable businesses, recently honoured at the 2022 Telstra 'best of business' Awards in the sustainability category (WA).
"We are, and have been since 2019, fully carbon neutral for scope one through three emissions, with a goal of net zero emissions as a business by 2025," Ricky said. "Our commitment is to be a positive change, whether that's environmentally, in our community or within our team."
Located at 10 Marine Terrace, Busselton, they have 25 rotating tap beers, wines by LS Merchants and Swings, and food by Margaret River Burger Co.
