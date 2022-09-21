Bunbury Mail

Top gong for local brewery

September 21 2022 - 4:26am
Rocky Ridge Brewing Co founders Hamish Coates and Mel Holland with Ross Terlick and Ricky Watt after their big win. Picture supplied.

The Busselton company had a huge night at the Perth Royal Beer Awards, winning Champion Large Brewery, Champion Beer and Best Hybrid and Specialty Beer (draught), along with Best Hybrid and Specialty Beer packaged).

