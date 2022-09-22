Time to seal your shower

There's nothing more irritating then having a leaking shower, but it's best to get onto the issue early before any big problems start. Megasealed are specialists in shower water proofing with the non-destructive repair of leaking showers, balconies, and any tiled/wet areas.
"It is essential for people to seek professional advice as, what can appear to be a small issue or defect, when left, can end up leading to much bigger issues or extensive damage caused to the property," franchise owner, Floris Visser said.
"By engaging us for a free full inspection, you will be provided with the best solution and most cost effective choice for the issue at hand."
Megasealed was first developed in 1988 by their founder and managing director, Jacques Courtin, and officially launched in 1996. The business began to franchise in 2014 due to extensive expansion and growth.
"We were established due to our founder being disappointed by the ineffectiveness of industry sealants in dampening the main causes of leaking showers," Floris said.
"Determined to break a culture of patchwork repairs and expensive bathroom renovations, Megasealed set out to develop a cost effective, time efficient, and guaranteed solution for the repair of leaking showers and balconies."
Now in his third year of running and operating Megsealed South West, Floris currently employs 11 people, including administration staff, consultants and technicians.
"We have an outstanding team of highly qualified, trained, and knowledgeable individuals. We are the pioneers of our industry and the only ISO endorsed company within our industry," he said.
"Our team is extremely approachable and always happy to educate our customers and clients. Our inspections are completely free and no obligation, meaning people have literally nothing to lose by booking in with us."
Their ISO accredited sealing system is applied both over and underneath leaking tiles - targeting the underlying waterproof membrane to produce a full seal. This process is performed without removing or damaging your bathroom tiles or shower fittings. Their technicians are all qualified tilers, so if tiling is necessary, they can provide a re-tiling service.
We love working with and getting to know the locals and providing repeat business to familiar faces.
For more information go to megasealed.com.au/megasealed-south-west-perth or call 1300 658 007.
