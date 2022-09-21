Young and tech savvy

For Brent Spooner, he noticed that there was a hole in the real estate industry within the South West region, which lacked any technological advancements. He intended to fill it. Now he's been the principal/licensee of LJ Hooker Property South West since 2017.
"A core part of our business is keeping up with all the new technology that is being introduced to the real estate industry. We have several processes automated throughout the company, therefore giving our staff the time to focus on their clients and the flexibility they sometimes require," he said.
"I felt like there was a need for a younger tech savvy real estate office to fill a spot that was lacking in the Bunbury region."
Brent originally bought the LJ Hooker Bunbury business back in 2017, and with a hands on approach, grew the business to LJ Hooker South West WA.
"When I acquired the business back in 2017, I opened with four employees. This number has now grown to 40 employees," he said.
"Our business has been built on reputation, we always have the clients interests at front of mind and work for the best possible outcome.
We go above and beyond in all aspects of our business.- Brent Spooner, LJ Hooker
"This is the main reason why our business has grown so quickly over the last several years, becoming one of the quickest growing businesses in the south west.
"We think it is vital that people seek our professional advice as we take the stress out of the process."
Selling your home is one of the largest transactions people will do throughout their life and LJ Hooker are there to guide people every step of the way and deal with any problems that may arise throughout the sale.
The team are a group of vibrant, young, enthusiastic, knowledgeable real estate agents, sales consultants, property investment managers and licensed administration staff. The team is well connected as they all have the same goal in mind - to help their customers receive the highest quality of service when buying or selling real estate, and renting or leasing a property.
"We go above and beyond in all aspects of our business and services," Brent said.
LJ Hooker Property South West WA sponsor a number of events from Meet You at Maidens Free Community Outdoor Cinema Event to a variety of local sporting groups and Special Children's Christmas Parties.
"We find it important to give back to our community and have staff members who regularly volunteer," Brent said.
