Young and tech savvy

September 21 2022 - 4:17am
LJ Hooker South West have three locations - 130 Victoria Street, Bunbury; Shop 1 Jones Arcade, 44 Forrest Street, Collie; 88 Queen Street, Busselton. Go to southwestwa.ljhooker.com.au or call (08) 9791 6880. Picture supplied.

For Brent Spooner, he noticed that there was a hole in the real estate industry within the South West region, which lacked any technological advancements. He intended to fill it. Now he's been the principal/licensee of LJ Hooker Property South West since 2017.

