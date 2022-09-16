South West men are being urged to know the common symptoms of prostate cancer as part of the Cancer Council WA's awareness month.
Cancer Council WA South West regional education officer Julie Rose said prostate cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer in WA men.
Ms Rose said it was vital men visit their local doctor, Aboriginal health worker or clinic nurse if they experience unusual symptoms as currently there was not a suitable test that could be used to screen the male population for prostate cancer.
"Common symptoms of prostate cancer include, waking a lot at night to pee, a sudden or urgent need to pee, problems starting or stopping peeing, needing to pee more often, a slow or weak flow when peeing, or dribbling at the end of peeing," she said.
"These symptoms can be found in other conditions but if you have had any of these for more than four weeks, or you've noticed blood in your pee or semen even just once, tell your doctor, clinic nurse or Aboriginal health worker as soon as possible.
"It doesn't mean you've got prostate cancer - often it turns out to be something far less serious and your doctor may be able to help reduce the annoying symptoms."
Capel resident and prostate cancer champion Brian Fisher knows all too well how important it is for men to listen to their body.
"If you notice anything unusual, be sure to get it checked. If you have a symptom, don't mess around and be the tough Aussie guy," he said.
"None of this 'I'll be right' nonsense. If you have a symptom, get to a doctor."
Ms Rose said in Western Australia in 2019, the risk of being diagnosed with prostate cancer by age 75 years was 1 in 8 for men.
"In 2019, there were 2,299 new cases of prostate cancer recorded and 248 deaths'' she said. "In the South West region, 149 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer, compared to 19 deaths.
"When cancer is found at an earlier stage, there is a better chance of successful treatment, so finding cancer early can make a real difference."
For more information about prostate cancer symptoms, visit www.findcancerearly.com.au or call Cancer Council's information and support line on 13 11 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.