Bunbury Mail

Cancer council WA urge South West men to be aware of prostate cancer symptoms

Updated September 16 2022 - 12:18am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Capel resident Brian Fisher. Picture is supplied.

South West men are being urged to know the common symptoms of prostate cancer as part of the Cancer Council WA's awareness month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.