Aurizon grant helps Dolphin Discovery Centre

The Dolphin Discovery Centre recently hosted a thank you event to rail based business Aurizon for helping in community giving fund.
The Aurizon funding was used by the centre to purchase a new trailer for their boat, allowing them to continue with their important work in protecting wildlife on behalf of the communities around Bunbury and the wider region.
Dolphin Discovery Centre's chief executive officer David Kerr thanks Aurizon regional operations leader Stephen Reid for the donation.
"We are delighted to welcome Aurizon here today to thank them in person for their valuable contribution," Mr Kerr said.
"The boat that we have allows us to perform conservation, education, and research work in the area, but unfortunately the boat's trailer had age-related damages beyond repair and so we had no way of transporting our boat.
"Thankfully this funding has now allowed us to purchase a new boat trailer giving us the opportunity to continue with our very important work."
Mr Reid said he was delighted to be attending on behalf of Aurizon.
"As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting and engaging with the local community, our Community Giving Fund is our way of being able to give back to the communities in our area of operations," Mr Reid said.
"The work that the Dolphin Discovery Centre does here in Bunbury in protecting and looking after the dolphins and whales and other wildlife is very important to the whole community, and we are pleased that Aurizon can contribute to this worthy cause.
"If there are any other charities out there in the community, I would encourage you to consider applying for one of these grants."
This is the second time Dolphin Discovery Centre has received funding from Aurizon, having previously been successful in 2021 for their DDC Storm Chasers' program.
Funding was used for purchases to help run the program, such as clean up equipment and trailers, as well as campaign material to raise awareness of this issue in the Bunbury community.
The DDC Storm Chasers program was created to tackle the issue of rubbish polluting the environment from beaches to bush land, endangering wildlife, and spoiling the natural environment.
The next round of Aurizon's funding opened on September 12 and you can find more information on their website www.aurizon.com.au/comunity on how to apply.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.