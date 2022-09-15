This year, Beau Tucker from the HBL Auskick Centre is one of 21 nominees for the NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year award.
Beau is a passionate supporter of the AFL and team Collingwood.
Beau's parents Kelby Tucker and Laura Angi said they were thrilled for him and were proud of how much fun he has on the footy field.
"It's a dream come true for Beau and quite overwhelming to watch," Mr Tucker said.
"Just to see him enjoy the moment and take it all in his stride gives us great joy."
As part of being an Auskick nominee, earlier in the season Beau was interviewed by Channel 7's Hamish McLachlan during half time.
Mr Tucker admitted they were more nervous than Beau about the appearance.
"He handled his tv interview like a seasoned veteran," he said.
In the lead up to the 2022 AFL Grand Final, Beau, along with the other nominees, will be taken on a three-day footy experience.
A few highlights include featuring in the Grand Final Parade and having the honour to present a premiership medal to the winning team.
Beau was lucky enough to present a medal to a player of the Augusta Margaret River Hawks premiership team in 2021 and said he was the right boy for the job at the MCG.
"Beau feels very privileged and will take this duty with such honour and very serious," Mr Tucker said.
With Collingwood still in contention to be in the Grand Final, Beau hopes he can see his team play and win.
"He will be ecstatic if Collingwood win it, he's hoping to give a medal to Jack Ginnivan," Mr Tucker said.
"Beau love Jack's goal celebrations and jacks always having fun on the footy field like beau does.
"Beau also likes to copy his current hair trends also."
NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year program celebrates Aussie children through grassroots footy who simply love to play the game.
The winner announcement will be aired during the 2022 Brownlow presentation this Sunday evening.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.