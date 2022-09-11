If you have a knack for fixing things and like to help out the community, then you are asked to join Bunbury's Repair Cafe.
Repair Cafe is an international foundation which has more than 3000 cafes across the world and sees volunteers come together to help repair household items that would otherwise go to landfill.
Organiser Ross Anderson said he found out about the concept a few years ago when a couple of friends started one in Bayswater.
"We throw away piles of stuff in Australia," he said.
"Even things which practically have nothing wrong with them and could easily be used again after a simple repair."
When he mentioned starting one up with a different friend, they said they would get on board straight away.
How it works is that the cafe operates for a few hours once a month on a Sunday.
People come with an item needing repairing and they are greeted by a volunteer at a 'triage table'.
Mr Anderson said the triage person would be able to decide if that item could be fixed by one of the repairers on the day.
"You might have ladies doing sewing, bike repairs and someone doing furniture repairs," he said.
Bunbury's Repair Cafe is still in its early stages of being established, so is holding a meeting on October 18 to gain volunteer interest and committee members.
"Above all, Repair Cafe just wants to show how much fun repairing things can be and how easy it often is," Mr Anderson said.
If Bunbury's cafe is a success, Mr Anderson plans to expand it to Australind and Harvey.
The meeting will be held from 6pm at the Bunbury Museum on Arthur Street.
For more information, contact Ross on 0407473539 or email bunburyregionRC@gmail.com
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
