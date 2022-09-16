Eaton's new $1 million skatepark will provide a unique canvas for a dazzling digital art installation in October when the Shire of Dardanup launches 'EnLighten' - a creative new event designed to shine light on the places, people and moments that cultivate happiness in the community.
The playful exploration of light and digital technologies will come to life on the evening of Saturday, 1 October with funding support from Lotterywest and creation by illuminart stories in light, who have worked on similar projects across Australia.
Their works tell stories through light and they specialise in projection and immersive media.
Using exciting projection technology, the team will produce a unique light installation that will wrap over the sculptural forms of the skatepark, transforming it into an immersive digital landscape.
The event will also feature an incredible line-up of Dinner at Dusk food trucks, live music and offer event patrons the opportunity to connect with mental health services, including Headspace Bunbury, LifeLine, SWAMS and Bunbury Counselling Services.
Content for EnLighten has been community generated with contributions for the projection submitted by local organisations such as: Manea College - Graphic Design Students; South West Regional TAFE - Visual Arts Students; Grace Christian Primary School - Year 4; Dardanup Primary School; Kick Start My Art Project - BREC; Milligan House and South West Aboriginal Health Services.
Dardanup shire president said the event had been a truly collaborative community effort, not just within the Dardanup Shire, but across Bunbury Geographe.
"The finished result will be truly spectacular and I would encourage people of all ages to head into Eaton on the night for what promises to be a fantastic event," Cr Bennett said.
Council acknowledged Lotterywest for making the event possible through its $20,000 grant toward the project.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
