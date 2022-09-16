Bunbury Mail

Shire of Dardanup launches 'EnLighten' digital art project at Eaton skatepark

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated September 16 2022 - 3:21am, first published 2:32am
Eaton's new $1 million skatepark will provide a unique canvas for a dazzling digital art installation in October when the Shire of Dardanup launches 'EnLighten' - a creative new event designed to shine light on the places, people and moments that cultivate happiness in the community.

