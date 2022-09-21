Helping their community

At Eaton Medical Centre, their mission is to provide the highest standard of patient care, while incorporating a holistic approach toward diagnosis and management of illness.
"Our staff and medical practitioners are skilled, competent and empathic practitioners who focus on the individual and not a group of diseases," general manager, Michael Robertson said.
2022 is a very significant year for Eaton Medical Centre as they will be celebrating their 30 year anniversary.
The business has come a long way in that time, now employing more than 50 employees within their two centres, Eaton Medical Centre and Australind Medical Centre.
Their staff are employed as medical practitioners, nursing staff, as well as their dedicated administration team.
"We are driven to ensure the best episodes of care for all our patients," Michael said.
"We ensure that patients receive the best care that can be provided by our organisation."
Their general practice services include mental and physical wellbeing services, obstetric services and midwifery services, as well as skin reviews and lesion procedures, women's health, and work health and safety services and reviews.
They also offer a wide range of vaccinations including travel medicine, care planning and chronic disease management, weight loss and wellbeing support.
"We are seeing a resurgence of patients looking for highly competent and skilled practitioners after the last three years of Covid-19 hanging over the community," Michael said.
"Dr Google is a good place to review for signs and symptoms, but a highly trained health professional can build a plan of treatment, and carry out those treatments and referrals that Dr Google just cannot provide."
Eaton Medical Centre provide the care and support that patients need, so that people can remain active in the community.
To visit the clinic go to 1 Mulgara Street Australind, or call 08 9724 3311.
For more information go to eatonmedicalcentre.com.au.
